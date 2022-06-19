Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

NYSE ATO opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

