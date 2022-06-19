Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

