Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMB. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 197,416 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 191,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

SMB opened at $16.94 on Friday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

