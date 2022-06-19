Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 113 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

