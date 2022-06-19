Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after purchasing an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.30. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

