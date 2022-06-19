Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.25.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

