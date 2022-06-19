Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.25.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.