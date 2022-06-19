Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

