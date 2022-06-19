Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,447 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

