Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

LLY stock opened at $290.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

