M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

NYSE SNOW opened at $119.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.53.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

