The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.73 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.91 and its 200-day moving average is $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

