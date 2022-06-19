Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,283,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.73 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

