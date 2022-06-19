Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

