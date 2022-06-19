Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The firm has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

