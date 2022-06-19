First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 63 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $582.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

