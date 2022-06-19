City State Bank Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City State Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

ADM opened at $77.31 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

