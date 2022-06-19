Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

