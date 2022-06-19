Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,335 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

