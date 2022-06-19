Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.50 and a 200 day moving average of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

