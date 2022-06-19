Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,107 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $247.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.