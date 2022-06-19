Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.