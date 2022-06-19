M&R Capital Management Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.