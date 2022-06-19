The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $74.00 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,970 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.