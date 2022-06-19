Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

