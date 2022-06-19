M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

