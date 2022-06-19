M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

