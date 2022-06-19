New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

SNPS stock opened at $296.18 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

