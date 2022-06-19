CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.