Park National Corp OH Sells 3,907 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,549 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 596.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

