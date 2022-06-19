CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Lessened by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

