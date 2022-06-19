New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,900 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

