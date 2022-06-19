Park National Corp OH Has $38.93 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after buying an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

