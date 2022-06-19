New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day moving average is $258.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

