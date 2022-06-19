New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,300 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AON were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AON by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in AON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $1,820,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $251.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.57 and a 200 day moving average of $291.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

