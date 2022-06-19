Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $3.01 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.59. The company has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

