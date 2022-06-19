American Trust Invests $328,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $237.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

