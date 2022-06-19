Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 380 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

