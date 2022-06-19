Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

