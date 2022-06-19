Theleme Partners LLP Has $261.01 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.0% of Theleme Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $261,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.59. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

