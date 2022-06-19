Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $155,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

