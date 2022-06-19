Mason & Associates Inc Invests $389,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

