American Trust Makes New $402,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.91 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.