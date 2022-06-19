1,514 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.59.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

