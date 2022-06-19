Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

