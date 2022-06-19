4,609 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by American Trust

American Trust bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

