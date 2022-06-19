Quent Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,224 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

ATVI stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

