New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

