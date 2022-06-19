Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 398,720 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 398,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

