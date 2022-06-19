First International Bank & Trust Invests $353,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $5,880,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $4,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

